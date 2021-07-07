In honor of it being 10 years since their famous 2011 farewell tour, LCD Soundsystem is reissuing their out-of-print box set, The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live At Madison Square Garden, via DFA, Parlophone, and Warner Music.

Originally a 5-LP vinyl unabridged recording of LCD’s four-hour April 2, 2011 show at New York’s Madison Square Garden, the updated physical reissue will be available in a box set of five LPs and three CDs. It’s also produced and mixed by LCD leader James Murphy and features special guest appearances from Win Butler and Regine Chassagne of Arcade Fire, Reggie Watts, the Juan MacLean, Sh*t Robot, Planningtorock, and Shannon Funchess of Light Asylum.

LCD Soundsystem, of course, did ultimately reform after their “farewell” tour, reuniting in 2015 with a holiday-themed single, “Christmas Will Break Your Heart.” Then, doubling down on the reunion, LCD appeared at a number of major music festivals and released a new studio album, American Dream, in 2017. Still, never hurts to remember that moment in 2011 when you thought LCD Soundsystem was departing this world forever.

Have a peek at the reissued The Long Goodbye tracklists below.

Vinyl edition

Side A

1. “Dance Yrself Clean”

2. “Drunk Girls”

3. “I Can Change”

Side B

1. “Time To Get Away”

2. “Get Innocuous!”

3. “Daft Punk Is Playing At My House”

4. “Too Much Love”

Side C

1. “All My Friends”

2. “Tired / Heart Of The Sunrise (Excerpt)”

Side D

1. “Sound Of Silver”

2. “Out In Space”

3. “Ships Talking”

Side E

1. “Freak Out / Starry Eyes”

2. “Us v Them”

Side F

1. “North American Scum”

2. “Bye Bye Bayou”

Side G

1. “You Wanted A Hit”

2. “Tribulations”

3. “Movement”

Side H

1. “Yeah (Crass Version)”

2. “Someone Great”

Side I

1. “Losing My Edge”

2. “Home”

3. “All I Want”

Side J

1. “Jump Into The Fire”

2. “New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down”

CD edition

CD1

1. “Dance Yrself Clean”

2. “Drunk Girls”

3. “I Can Change”

4. “Time To Get Away”

5. “Get Innocuous!”

6. “Daft Punk Is Playing At My House”

7. “Too Much Love”

8. “All My Friends”

9. “Tired / Heart Of The Sunrise”

CD2

1. “45:33 Intro”

2. “You Can’t Hide (Shame On You)”

3. “Sound Of Silver”

4. “Out In Space”

5. “Ships Talking”

6. “Freak Out/Starry Eyes”

7. “Us V Them”

8. “North American Scum”

9. “Bye Bye Bayou”