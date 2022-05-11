Liam Gallagher Says He’s Immune To Cancel Culture: ‘Bring It F*cking On You F*cking Squares!’

Liam Gallagher said what now?? The uncompromised experience of the Oasis singer is a never-ending trove of one-liners and diatribes. Now with his new album, C’Mon You Know, due out on May 27th, Gallagher is making the press rounds to promote it. He appeared on the Irish comedy podcast, The 2 Johnnies Podcast, to talk about well… whatever the hell he wants to ya wankers!

Gallagher is a gloriously unfiltered interview subject and the show’s hosts asked him whether he enjoys going on Twitter or not. “I dig it, man, I’m not saying anything besides a bunch of sh*t and gibberish,” he answered. They have a laugh and then ask Gallagher if anyone, “…has come at you and tried to cancel you or anything like that?” And that’s when the vintage Liam Gallagher came out.

“Go for it man. Who are these f*cking people canceling people anyways? F*ck off!,” he said, before putting a bow on the topic: “They don’t speak for anyone, do they? The canceling people just speak for the people from the cancel world. They don’t f*cking speak for everyone… You can still go on and do your gig. There’s people out there who are going to like what you’ve got to say. So, bring it f*cking on, you f*cking squares!”

Yup, that’s Liam Gallagher. He also spoke in the episode about how Dave Grohl came to appear on his new album and how the new artists he’s been digging include Fontaines DC and DMA’s.

Listen to the whole episode of The 2 Johnnies Podcast here. The Liam Gallagher interview begins just before the 37-minute mark