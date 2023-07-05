Swedish indie dance pop group Little Dragon keep soaring to new heights. Following up on 2020’s widely claimed (and very excellent) album New Me, Same Us, Little Dragon were inspired by their decades of friendship for their upcoming album Slugs Of Love, which drops Friday.

The 11-track effort was recorded in the same studio they’ve been making music in for the past 20 years. But this time around, they invited some fresh collaborators to join them. Damon Albarn and JID make an appearance on the album and offer a fresh perspective on the band’s sound.

In Little Dragon’s own words, Slugs Of Love “feels like our finest work yet,” and it’s not hard to agree. Songs like “Kenneth,” “Frisco,” and the titular “Slugs Of Love” show off the band’s unique blend of dancefloor-ready indie pop that at time detours to drum and bass, techno, and R&B territory. With lead singer Yukimi Nagano’s vocals providing a dreamy backdrop, the band leaned into experimentation more on Slugs Of Love than past records. “We’ve been exploring different ways to collaborate and communicate,” the band explained in a statement. “Dissolving patterns and making new ones. Nurturing our ability to curiously press down keys, to bang — sometimes hard sometimes gently — on different things, strumming strings, recording sounds and investigating the limits for how much or little a sound can be tweaked.”

Ahead of the release of Slugs Of Love, Little Dragon sits down with Uproxx to talk being patient, creating magic vibes, and loving fully in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Rhythmical, colorful, organic glitter.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

As four friends who love making music and created some magic vibes together.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

San Francisco has been consistent since day one.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

There is no one person that we can think of… we probably inspired each other after hanging out so much through the years.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Ooooh…. Mexico City! Or Tokyo!

What album do you know every word to?

Maybe Prince’s Sign O’ The Times.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Erik saw D’Angelo in Stockholm on the Voodoo tour, I wish we were all there.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Any outfit that makes you feel free and inspired!

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Jack Kornfield poetry accounts are inspirational.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

For a while it was Kraftwerk’s “Neon Lights.”

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Water parks in Gothenburg.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Kate Bush’s Hounds Of Love.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Hmmm not sure, but I recall a student home in Miami that was pretty crazy, with people partying up all night. Also Dave Sitek’s house where he played sax solos in the morning hours.