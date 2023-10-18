Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee are gearing up for the release of their joint album, Los Angeles, next month. Ahead of the album, the supergroup has shared a new single, “We Got To Move,” featuring Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse.

The song is accompanied by a colorful visual featuring comedian and actor Fred Armisen. In the video, Armisen is seen in LA’s famous Break Room, where he breaks several glass objects, including teapots, mugs, and even a large toilet.

Brock also appears in the video on a small screen, warning Armisen, “We got to move!”

“Isaac is one of the most unique voices that we have. He’s brilliant,” Jacknife said in a statement. “He gave us this weird, anxious, beautiful rush of a song. To pump up the duality within the song my daughters and I came up with a chorus that made us giddy with its ridiculousness. The song is absurd. The sound is absurd. And it’s about bugs.”

Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee is respectively comprised of the former drummer and keyboardist of The Cure, the drummer from Siouxsie And The Banshees, and an Irish music producer who’s worked with artists like Modest Mouse and U2.

You can see the video for “We Got To Move” above.

Los Angeles is out 11/3 via Play It Again Sam. Find more information here.