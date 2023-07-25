The fundamental principle of rock music is to rebel against the system. That’s an ideology pioneers Lol Tolhurst (of The Cure), Budgie (Siouxsie & The Banshees and The Creatures), and Jacknife Lee have upheld throughout their careers. On their joint single, “Los Angeles,” with LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy, the trio pushed that creative practice even further.

The group described the single as: “A journey into the dark heart of contemporary LaLaLand, the city of its birth, a place of limitless possibility, yet also a diseased and consumptive hell-on-earth.” However, it’s much more than that. “Los Angeles” is a punk rocker’s guide to providing social commentary.

Within the record, the musicians take aim at several societal issues plaguing the city, including the infrastructure, gun violence, and lack of support for the younger generations, amongst other topics. The opening verse is a jarring reality check, as they sing, “Los Angeles eats its children / Los Angeles eats it young / Los Angeles you don’t need water / Los Angeles just needs guns.”

Director John Liwag heightens the musicians’ sense of desperation in the official video. The mini-film features young people attempting to carve out a piece of joy for themselves amidst the chaos.

“Los Angeles” will appear on the collective’s upcoming album by the same name later this year.

Watch the full video for “Los Angeles” above.

Los Angeles is out 11/3 via Play It Again Sam. Find more information here.