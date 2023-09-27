L’Rain unveiled “New Year’s UnResolution” in June, then announced her new album I Killed Your Dog and shared the single “Pet Rock” in August. “I’m exploring heartbreak like many of us do,” she wrote on Instagram. Now she’s back with another preview called “r(EMOTE).”

“r(EMOTE)” is a beautiful, hallucinatory journey with enchanting synthesizers and a feeling of drifting forward, not unlike the textures Daniel Lopatin conjures with Oneohtrix Point Never, who’s credited on the album for track list sequencing.

“On this song ‘r(EMOTE)’ I’m wondering how long it takes to forget someone you’re close to,” Taja Cheek said in a statement. “This theme is present throughout the album as I reflect on living through moments of heartbreak, not just romantic, but the dissolution of friendships and other close relationships. As always in the world of L’Rain, the specifics are hidden from public view but I leave listeners with a lot of big feelings and an invitation to examine their own life experiences through my particular lens.”

The sonic landscape is vast and inspiring, her vocals send a rippling wave through the atmosphere as she repeats over and over, “Maybe one day / Maybe one day…” It’s a sprawling glimpse into the exciting album to come.

Listen to “r(EMOTE)” above.

I Killed Your Dog is out 10/13 via Mexican Summer. Find more information here.