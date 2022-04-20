A month away from her upcoming album, Eyeye, Lykke Li has revealed a new song called “Highway To Your Heart.” On the track, Li ponders her loneliness, while still hoping to return to a past love. In the song’s accompanying visual, directed by Theo Lindquist, Li is seen incapacitated on the ground after a car accident has seemingly taken place off-screen. A man attempts to revive her as rain pours down.

For Eyeye, Li wanted the songs to “have the intimacy of listening to a voice memo on a macro dose of LSD,” as she said in a statement. She recorded the album in her Los Angeles bedroom using a “$70 mic,” often writing the lyrics in the moment she recorded them.

In addition to the album’s music videos, Li says Eyeye will contain seven minute-long “visual loops”, centered around love, addiction, relapse, and obsession.

“We wanted to capture the beauty and grandeur of a three-hour European arthouse movie, while making something native to modern media,” she said. “The intention is to deliver the full impact of a movie in sixty seconds on a phone screen, which is where most of our emotional experiences happen now anyway.”

In support of Eyeye, Li will perform various shows across Europe.

Check out “Highway To Your Heart” above and the concert dates below.

10/17 – Stockholm @ Cirkus

10/19 – Copenhagen @ Vega

10/21 – Amsterdam @ Royal Theatre Carré

10/22 – London @ Barbican

10/24 – Berlin @ The Metropol

10/26 – Paris @ Le Trianon

Eyeye is out 5/20 via Play It Again Sam/Crush Music. Pre-save it here.