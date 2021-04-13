Mark Ronson knows a thing or two when it comes to producing successful hits. His label imprint Zelig Records signed major artists like King Princess, and he has co-written for musicians like Vampire Weekend, Miley Cyrus, and Dua Lipa (to name a few). Now, Ronson will share some of his musical knowledge in a new Apple TV+ series.

Titled Watch The Sound With Mark Ronson, the series will be released in parts. In press materials, the docuseries is described as telling the “untold stories” behind the creation of some of today’s most recognizable songs from artists like Charli XCX, Dave Grohl, Paul McCartney, King Princess, and many more:

“Each episode of Watch The Sound With Mark Ronson will follow Ronson as he uncovers the untold stories behind music creation and the lengths producers and creators are willing to go to find the perfect sound. Ronson explores music’s intersection with artistry and technology in candid conversations with music legends and icons including Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Adrock and Mike D from the Beastie Boys, Charli XCX and more, where he discovers the ways in which these unique tools have influenced their work. At the end of each episode, Ronson will create and unveil a unique piece of original music using groundbreaking technology and techniques including reverb, synth, autotune, drum machines, sampling and distortion.”

Sharing the news in an excited tweet, Ronson said it’s intended for those who love to nerd-out about music production. “SO FREAKING EXCITED I CAN FINALLY ANNOUNCE THIS LABOUR OF LOVE WE’VE BEEN WORKING ON FOR A LOOOOOONG TIME NOW….,” he wrote. “FOR MUSOS, NERDS, AND JUST PLAIN FANS OF THE MUSIC…we’re going to break it all down ALONG WITH YOUR FAVES….CAN’T WAIT TO SHARE/ HAPPY DAY.”

Watch The Sound With Mark Ronson premieres 7/30 only on Apple TV+. Watch it here.

