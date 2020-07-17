The National vocalist Matt Berninger revealed he was working on a solo album about a year-and-a-half ago. The project remained relatively under wraps until May when he officially announced the record Serpentine Prison. Now, the singer follows up the album’s title track with yet another preview of the solo work, “Distant Axis.”

In a statement alongside the single, Berninger said “Distant Axis” was inspired by his collaborations with The Walkmen’s Walter Martin:

“I met Walter Martin fifteen years ago when The National opened for The Walkmen on a tour of sh*tty clubs in the American Southeast. On that tour I learned a lot about how to be in a band without ruining your life. I also learned a lot about Florida, Tennessee, and Georgia. Walt and I have stayed friends and about three years ago we started passing ideas back and forth. ‘Distant Axis’ started from a sketch Walt sent me named ‘Savannah.’ I think it’s about falling out of touch with someone or something you once thought would be there forever.”

Serpentine Prison was produced and arranged by Booker T. Jones who previously said in a profile by the New York Times: “Berninger wanted someone who could corral nearly 20 guest musicians, and someone who could provide the late-night, timeless atmosphere.” Jones was successful in attracting a huge number of musicians to contribute to the project including Andrew Bird, Mike Brewer, Hayden Desser, several other frequent The National collaborators.

Watch Berninger’s “Distant Axis” above.

Serpentine Prison is out 10/2 via Book Records.