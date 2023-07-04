According to Noel Gallagher, Matty Healy is a ‘slack-jawed f*ckwit,’ and a long line of music fanbases would agree. Even The 1975 frontman slightly agrees that he’s an acquired taste. However, during a recent show in London, Matty Healy finally took a moment to address his past controversies.

As the musician paused in-between songs, facing the crowd, Healy opened up by saying, “I was always, like, trying stuff. And some stuff I got right and some stuff I got wrong.”

He added, “But do you know what? There’s a lot of things I’ve said, jokes that I’ve made, you know what, there’s probably a couple of f*cking songs I’d take back if I had the chance. What I mean is that I really am only doing this because I want to make you guys laugh and feel good. That’s what my favorite art does, and that’s what I’m trying to do. I get a bit excited. And, you know what, I’m f*cking proud of myself.”

Among the Matt Healy controversies are insensitive racial remarks about Ice Spice, for which Rina Sawayama called him out during her set at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival. Healy is also public enemy number one of Taylor Swift’s super fans, The Swifties, as they accuse him of tarnishing her brand even after their alleged breakup.