As the devastating Maui wildfires continue, the death count is up to “at least 55” people as of this morning (August 11), per the Associated Press. Aside from human lives, there has also been significant damage to a number of buildings. That includes Fleetwood’s On Front St., a Hawaii restaurant owned by Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood. On August 9, he revealed that the restaurant, which opened in 2012, has been lost to the fire.

Fleetwood wrote in an Instagram post, “MAUI and The Lahaina community have been my home for several decades. This is a devastating moment for MAUI and many are suffering unimaginable loss. Fleetwoods on front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members. On behalf of myself and my family I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of MAUI. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days month and years to come.”

A post shared on the restaurant’s Instagram page yesterday (August 10) reads, “As many of you have probably seen on the news, Lahaina Town has suffered tremendous damage and with that Fleetwoods on Front Street has been lost. Words can not express the devastation that our community is facing right now. Our main priority at the moment is the safety of our team members and staff. We appreciate your support and patience as we navigate this difficult terrain. Mahalo.”

The restaurant is located in the town of Lahaina, of which Brian Schatz, the senior United States senator from Hawaii, noted on August 9 is “almost totally burnt to the ground.” The restaurant’s website currently displays the following message: “To our valued guests: Fleetwoods On Front St will be closed until further notice.”