Twitter, as you may have heard, is currently in the process of re-branding to X. The social media platform currently refers to itself as X, but its website is still twitter.com. Another part of the process on the in-person side of things is the company’s headquarters. The office is going to need a facelift, so they’re clearing out space by auctioning off some old Twitter stuff.

The online auction, dubbed “Twitter Rebranding: Online Auction Featuring Memorabilia, Art, Office Assets & More!,” is set to start on September 12 through Heritage Global Partners. Of note to music fans might be the numerous guitars, drum sets, amps, keyboards, and other music gear.

X is auctioning off signs and other items from the former Twitter HQ. 🔗: https://t.co/UEBsV9UToH pic.twitter.com/dVb5UtjkA7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 8, 2023

Another particularly interesting item is a record player that comes with a collection of 24 records dubbed “The Twitter Essential’s.” Included in the exclusive collection are albums by artists like David Bowie, Tom Petty, Marvin Gaye, Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, ABBA, Pink Floyd, John Lennon, Nirvana, Elton John, Prince, Bee Gees, Madonna, and Fleetwood Mac. More contemporary releases include My Morning Jacket’s Z, Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, and the Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack.

Beyond that, there’s just a bunch of Twitter signs and office stuff. X/Twitter had another auction earlier this year which included similar lots of workplace miscellany.

