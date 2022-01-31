Meat Loaf
Meat Loaf’s Iconic 1977 Album ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ Achieves A New Chart Peak After The Legend’s Death

Earlier this month, rock icon Meat Loaf passed away at 74 years old, leaving behind a body of work that includes the legendary 1977 album Bat Out Of Hell. The LP is one of the best-selling albums of all time: It’s on the all-time top-ten list, potentially as high as No. 4. Despite that, it wasn’t actually a major chart hit in the US. While it topped the charts in some countries, it only managed a peak at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 chart in 1978.

After Meat Loaf’s death, though, sales and listening activity on his work shot up, so much so that Bat Out Of Hell has achieved a new peak on the Billboard 200 chart dated February 5, as it has risen to No. 13. Before this, it last appeared on the chart in October 1979. Furthermore, the 1993 album Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell also returns to the chart after a long gap, popping up at No. 91 for its first appearance since 1994. When the album was initially released, it became Meat Loaf’s first and only No. 1 album.

Meat Loaf was apparently gearing up to expand his discography, too: In one of his final interviews, he spoke about plans for a new EP, as well as a world tour and a game show.

