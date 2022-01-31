Earlier this month, rock icon Meat Loaf passed away at 74 years old, leaving behind a body of work that includes the legendary 1977 album Bat Out Of Hell. The LP is one of the best-selling albums of all time: It’s on the all-time top-ten list, potentially as high as No. 4. Despite that, it wasn’t actually a major chart hit in the US. While it topped the charts in some countries, it only managed a peak at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 chart in 1978.

After Meat Loaf’s death, though, sales and listening activity on his work shot up, so much so that Bat Out Of Hell has achieved a new peak on the Billboard 200 chart dated February 5, as it has risen to No. 13. Before this, it last appeared on the chart in October 1979. Furthermore, the 1993 album Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell also returns to the chart after a long gap, popping up at No. 91 for its first appearance since 1994. When the album was initially released, it became Meat Loaf’s first and only No. 1 album.

Meat Loaf's 1977 album 'Bat Out of Hell' re-enters this week's #Billboard200 chart at No. 13, following his death on Jan. 20. It last appeared on the chart in October 1979. The set originally peaked at No. 14 in 1978. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 31, 2022

Meat Loaf's 1993 album 'Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell' re-enters this week's #Billboard200 chart at No. 91. It last appeared on the chart in 1994. The album became his first and only No. 1 following its release. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 31, 2022

Meat Loaf was apparently gearing up to expand his discography, too: In one of his final interviews, he spoke about plans for a new EP, as well as a world tour and a game show.