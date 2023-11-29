Militarie Gun dropped a bunch of new surprises for fans today. The band put new spins on tracks from their recent debut album, Life Under The Gun. The first, “Never F*cked Up Twice,” is now a collaboration with Bully (Alicia Bognanno), which opens with a twinkling instrumental and calming vocals, as she tackles the second verse of the emotional track.
The second reimagined song out today is called “Very High (Under The Sun).” This takes a similar vibe, creating a dreamy tone with an acoustic guitar, despite the vulnerable lyrics.
Additionally, Militarie Gun announced dates for a new 2024 North American Tour next year. Presale tickets open this Friday, December 1 at 10 a.m. local time, with more information available through their website.
Check out both of the band’s songs above. Below, find a complete list of their new tour dates.
01/31/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge*
02/02/24 — Dallas, TX @ Rubber Gloves*
02/03/24 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk*
02/04/24 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock*
02/06/24 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East*
02/07/24 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory)* #
02/08/24 — Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar*
02/09/24 — Miami, FL @ Gramps*
02/10/24 — Tallahassee, FL @ 926 Bar*
02/12/24 — Raleigh, NC @ Kings^ #
02/13/24 — Washington, DC @ The Atlantis^
02/14/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church^
02/15/24 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom^
02/16/24 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair^
02/17/24 — Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Electriques^
02/18/24 — Ottawa, ON @ The Brass Monkey^
02/20/24 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground^
02/21/24 — New Kensington, PA @ Preserving Underground^
02/22/24 — Detroit, MI @ Edgemen Printing^
02/23/24 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge^
02/24/24 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry^
02/25/24 — Kansas City, MO @ recordBar^
02/26/24 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre+
02/28/24 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court+
02/29/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ Eagle Aerie Hall+
03/02/24 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium at The Catalyst+
03/03/24 — San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop @ Rickshaw Stop+
03/05/24 — Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room+
03/07/24 — Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall+
03/08/24 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre+
03/09/24 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos+
05/29/24 – 06/02/24 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
# = no Pool Kids
* = w/ Death Lens
^ = w/ Spaced
+ = w/ Roman Candle