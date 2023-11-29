Militarie Gun dropped a bunch of new surprises for fans today. The band put new spins on tracks from their recent debut album, Life Under The Gun. The first, “Never F*cked Up Twice,” is now a collaboration with Bully (Alicia Bognanno), which opens with a twinkling instrumental and calming vocals, as she tackles the second verse of the emotional track.

The second reimagined song out today is called “Very High (Under The Sun).” This takes a similar vibe, creating a dreamy tone with an acoustic guitar, despite the vulnerable lyrics.

Additionally, Militarie Gun announced dates for a new 2024 North American Tour next year. Presale tickets open this Friday, December 1 at 10 a.m. local time, with more information available through their website.

Check out both of the band’s songs above. Below, find a complete list of their new tour dates.

01/31/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge*

02/02/24 — Dallas, TX @ Rubber Gloves*

02/03/24 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk*

02/04/24 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock*

02/06/24 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East*

02/07/24 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory)* #

02/08/24 — Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar*

02/09/24 — Miami, FL @ Gramps*

02/10/24 — Tallahassee, FL @ 926 Bar*

02/12/24 — Raleigh, NC @ Kings^ #

02/13/24 — Washington, DC @ The Atlantis^

02/14/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church^

02/15/24 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom^

02/16/24 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair^

02/17/24 — Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Electriques^

02/18/24 — Ottawa, ON @ The Brass Monkey^

02/20/24 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground^

02/21/24 — New Kensington, PA @ Preserving Underground^

02/22/24 — Detroit, MI @ Edgemen Printing^

02/23/24 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge^

02/24/24 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry^

02/25/24 — Kansas City, MO @ recordBar^

02/26/24 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre+

02/28/24 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court+

02/29/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ Eagle Aerie Hall+

03/02/24 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium at The Catalyst+

03/03/24 — San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop @ Rickshaw Stop+

03/05/24 — Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room+

03/07/24 — Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall+

03/08/24 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre+

03/09/24 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos+

05/29/24 – 06/02/24 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

# = no Pool Kids

* = w/ Death Lens

^ = w/ Spaced

+ = w/ Roman Candle