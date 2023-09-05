Mitski is just a few days away from dropping her new album, The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We.

To get fans extra excited for the release, she has now announced that she will be performing at several intimate performances across the globe — giving attendees a chance to hear the songs live.

The dates, which run through September and October, find Mitski stopping in Mexico City, North America, and other cities across Europe. Tickets for the Mexico City date on September 11, which starts the run of performances, are on sale now.

According to Mitski’s Instagram post, the North American presale is running off a lottery system. Sign-up is now open and will end Sept. 10, with invites sent out on September 13.

Finally, the European presale sign-up access ends tomorrow, September 6, with the tickets opening for fans on Thursday, September 7 at 12 p.m. BST. All pre-orders of Mitski’s album from her European shop will receive guaranteed access to the presale.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of dates for Mitski’s intimate shows.

09/11 — Mexico City, MX @ Teatro De La Ciudad

09/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre At Ace Hotel

09/26 — New York, NY @ Town Hall

09/29 — Toronto, ON @ Trinity Church

10/07 — Edinburgh, UK @ Queens Hall

10/09 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/11 — London, UK @ Union Chapel

10/14 — Berlin, DE @ Babylon

10/16 — Utrecht, NL @ Tivolivredenburg

10/20 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We is out 9/15 via Dead Oceans. Find more information here.