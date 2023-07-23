Rumors of Mitski’s retirement have been quashed. The Oscar-nominated musician is gearing up to release a new full album sooner than expected. According to an announcement leaked on social media, the “This Is A Life” singer’s forthcoming album has been completed, and fans should expect the first taste later this week.

In the audio file, the entertainer can be heard saying, “Hi! This is Mitski, and I’m at Bomb Shelter Studios in Nashville, where we recorded my new album that’s coming out.”

Mitski revealed the project’s title and the lead single’s release date. “It’s called ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We.’ And its first single is coming out on Wednesday,” said the recording artist.

According to postdate of the leak, the single would have been released on July 19, 2023. But fans hope that come this Wednesday (July 26), the track will be available across streaming platforms.

NEW MITSKI ALBUM??? FIRST SINGLE COMING OUT ON WEDNESDAY?? pic.twitter.com/lKJ4QyVrrX — lia 🚀 (@beeefyfridgers) July 23, 2023

Mitski hasn’t posted anything about the project. Her last public post on Instagram dates back to Valentine’s Day (February 14). The blue-filtered image is of a woman crawling toward a doorway. Given this news, supporters now hypothesize that the photo is the official cover art of the forthcoming project’s lead single.

No further information is known at this time.