Mitski is a woman of many talents. Across the “My Love Mine All Mine” singer’s tenure, she’s racked up numerous notable accolades, including an Oscars and Libera Awards nomination. Her latest album, The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We, has reviewed critical praise from Uproxx’s Steven Hyden and many others.

But there is still much to be accomplished. Yesterday (February 15), though, Mitski was able to cross one nerdy yet major career milestone off her list. During the February 15 episode of Jeopardy!, Mitski was officially featured as the answer to a clue. As the players duked it out in the ‘Pop Culture’ category, host Ken Jennings read the question, “Miyawaki is the last name of the ‘Your Best American Girl’ indie rock goddess who goes by this single name.”

What would’ve stumped many viewers at home was a quick $2,000 pot for contestant Diandra, who correctly answered Mitski.

Watch the clip below.

here's the video of mitski getting featured as a question in jeopardy (02/15/2024), one of the contestants knew the answer pic.twitter.com/zqXzEhGojY — mitski's archive (@mitskithoughts) February 16, 2024

Just days ago, in a separate taping, somehow, a contestant confused Beyoncé for Queen Latifah. The mere fact that Mitski was correctly guessed is a miracle in its own right. Also, Mitski is a notoriously private person, so her fans have to work overtime to learn about the reclusive entertainer. Mitski hasn’t acknowledged the feat online yet, but her fans surely have. View a couple of their responses below.

GODDESS!!!!! and that smile after she got it 😭😭😭😭😭 — tessa 🦉 (@gatertotz) February 16, 2024