At the top of February, Mitski’s new album Laurel Hell will be out in the world. Before the LP’s February 4 release, though, Mitski has offered another preview of it with “Love Me More.” The track is dramatic and energetic and the accompanying video is a constantly engaging and artistic affair that explores a number of visual and thematic ideas in aesthetically captivating ways.

Mitski says of the song:

“As ‘Love Me More’ was written pre-pandemic, lyrics like ‘If I keep myself at home’ had different meanings than what they would now, but I kept them on the album because I found that some of the sentiments not only remained the same, but were accentuated by the lockdown. ‘Love Me More’ went through the most iterations out of all the songs on the album. It’s been too fast, too slow, and at some point, it was even an old-style country song. Finally, I think because we had watched The Exorcist, we thought of Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells and experimented with floating an ostinato over the chorus. As we steadily evolved the ostinato to fit over the chord progressions, we began to hear how the track was meant to sound.”

Watch the “Love Me More” video above.

Laurel Hell is out 2/4 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.