Ask A Music Critic: Who Is The Most Underrated Band Of All Time?

Ask A Music Critic!

For some reason I decided to visit The Pretenders catalog this week and it got me thinking: Are the Pretenders the most underrated band of all time? Consider: They never charted very high and no one I’ve even spoken to waxes poetic on The Pretenders. Who in your opinion is the most underrated band of all time? – Mike from Boston

Hey Mike, good to hear from you. Before I can answer this question, we need to hit upon a workable definition of “underrated” in this context.

Let’s begin with The Pretenders. Good band! Chrissie Hynde is a fine songwriter and a fabulous singer. Based on how you’re apparently defining “underrated,” I could see that term applying to them. For instance, I can’t say I’ve ever met anyone who waxed poetic about them. (Until I met Mike from Boston, at any rate.)

But let’s pull back a bit for a slightly longer view of The Pretenders. They are in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall Of Fame. They have a handful of songs — like “Brass In Pocket” and “Back On The Chain Gang” — that still get played regularly on classic rock radio. On Spotify, they have one song at more than 100 million streams (“I’ll Stand By You”), one song that’s almost at 100 million streams (“Brass In Pocket”), and a few others hovering around the 50-million mark. (Weirdly, my personal favorite Pretenders track, “Middle Of The Road,” only has about nine million streams. Get that tune on a hyperpop playlist so we can jack up those numbers!)

It’s true that The Pretenders aren’t the most hyped classic-rock band, but they are far from being the most overlooked. For starters, consider all of the acts who aren’t yet in the Rock Hall. Sonic Youth isn’t in there. Thin Lizzy isn’t in there. There are a million other examples. Add in all the worthy artists who have never even been played on the radio, therefore depriving them of the widespread cultural exposure that would make it more likely that subsequent generations would seek out their music on streaming platforms.

The fact is that outside of the relatively few number of huge names that everybody knows from music’s present and past, nearly every good to great artist is underrated, if being “underrated” means that their artistry should warrant more commercial and critical acclaim than they currently have. Some acts have become so known for being underrated that they can’t really be considered underrated. (The Kinks, Tom Petty, and Spoon come immediately to mind.) In reality, the majority of underrated artists are simply forgotten by 99.9999 percent of the public, save for the .0001 percent of fans who loudly insist that those acts are underrated.

So, for this conversation, let’s try to be more discerning with “underrated.” First, because you set the terms with your question, let’s confine it just to bands, rather than artists generally. Next, let’s add some qualifiers to the usual standard of “not enough people like or talk about this band.” I think a truly underrated band should be genuinely significant in the history of modern music, and also genuinely forgotten in terms of the critical conversation as well as their contemporary commercial profile. The band that sits at this nexus of “importance” and “unsung” is the most worthy choice for most underrated.

Therefore, I am picking Los Lobos.

Los Lobos is not in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall Of Fame. (They were nominated once, in 2015.) Their only song to achieve mass exposure was a cover of Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba,” from the soundtrack to the 1987 film of the same name. Their most-streamed song, by far, is also “La Bamba,” which sits at about 80 million streams.