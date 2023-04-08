Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars has filed a new lawsuit after being kicked out of the band, according to The New York Times. Filed earlier this week in Los Angeles, the lawsuit details the aftermath following Mars’ announcement that he’d be retiring from touring, due to chronic pain that affects his spine.

This reportedly led the rest of the band to try to rid Mars of his shares, of which the suit claims he has a 25% stake in each of Mötley Crüe’s business entities.

“It is beyond sad that, after 41 years together, a band would try to throw out a member who is unable to tour anymore because he has a debilitating disease,” Edwin F. McPherson, Mars’s lawyer, told the publication. “Mick has been pushed around for far too long in this band, and we are not going to let that continue.”

Mars’ last performance with the band was back in September and he had been with them shortly after they formed in 1981. Since the news broke, the band’s lawyer, Sasha Frid, has pushed back against Mars’ lawsuit, telling them it was “unfortunate and completely off base.”

“Despite the fact that the band did not owe Mick anything — and with Mick owing the band millions in advances that he did not pay back — the band offered Mick a generous compensation package to honor his career with the band,” Frid said. “Manipulated by his manager and lawyer, Mick refused and chose to file this ugly public lawsuit.”

“Mötley Crüe always performs its songs live, but during the last tour Mick struggled to remember chords, played the wrong songs and made constant mistakes which led to his departure from the band,” he added. “The band did everything to protect him, tried to keep these matters private to honor Mick’s legacy and take the high road.”