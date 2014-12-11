Motley Crue’s Groupie Sex Bets And Other Things You Might Not Know About The Sunset Strip Legends

Getty Image

Today is the 56th birthday of Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx, and to honor the occasion, let’s look at some fascinating facts about the band he’s played with for over three decades. Prepare yourself for epic tales of drugs, drinking, and debauchery, as we explore the deep, dark history of Motley Crue. You may want to shower before and after you read this.

1. They made one album without Vince Neil, and it didn’t do particularly well.



Vince Neil left the band in the early 90s to pursue a solo career, and the band replaced him with John Corabi, who had previously performed with The Scream. They would release one album, 1994’s self-titled effort, which contained the minor hit “Hooligan’s Holiday.” The album was panned by critics, and three years later, Neil returned for 1997’s Generation Swine.

2. Several strip clubs are mentioned in “Girls, Girls, Girls.”



The title track to 1987’s Girls, Girls, Girls has become one of the most enduring strip club anthems ever. And several actual establishments are mentioned in the lyrics, including: The Body Shop, The Marble Arch, The Tropicana (where Vince lost his heart), The Dollhouse (in Fort Lauderdale), the Seventh Veil, the Crazy Horse, and Tattletales in Atlanta. One can only assume these clubs benefited from all that free advertising the Crue gave them.

3. Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx had a bet over who could go the longest without showering and still score with a groupie.

The band’s exploits with groupies has been well-documented, but this might be the most fascinating detail: Lee and Sixx’s wager to see who could go the longest without showering and still hook up. The wager ended after an unfortunate incident involving vomit and spaghetti which would prove to inspire the title of the Guns ‘N Roses album The Spaghetti Incident. I would recount the details (you can read them here if you like), but let’s just say that if that happened to me, I probably would have taken a shower, too.

4. Samantha Maloney was the band’s only female member.

In the late 90s, Tommy Lee left the Crue to focus on his solo career, leaving a vacancy at the drums. The band would replace him with Randy Castillo, who would play on the 2000 album New Tattoo. However, when Castillo became ill, he was replaced with Samantha Maloney, who would play on the New Tattoo tour and subsequent live DVD. She would remain in the band until Tommy Lee’s return in 2004. One can only wonder if it was awkward playing “Girls, Girls, Girls” in front of her.

5. Vince Neil accidentally killed Hanoi Rock drummer Nick “Razzle” Dingley in a car accident.



This is one of the darkest moments in the Crue’s history. On December 8, 1984, Hanoi Rocks drummer Nicholas “Razzle” Dingley was a passenger in a car driven by Vince Neil. The pair, who were already drunk decided to make a run to the liquor store. Neil crashed his car into another vehicle, killing Dingley in the process. he would serve just 30 days in jail for the incident, later stating that he deserved a more severe sentence, and that his wealth allowed him to get off easy.