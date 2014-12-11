Motley Crue’s Groupie Sex Bets And Other Things You Might Not Know About The Sunset Strip Legends

Today is the 56th birthday of Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx, and to honor the occasion, let’s look at some fascinating facts about the band he’s played with for over three decades. Prepare yourself for epic tales of drugs, drinking, and debauchery, as we explore the deep, dark history of Motley Crue. You may want to shower before and after you read this.
1. They made one album without Vince Neil, and it didn’t do particularly well.
Vince Neil left the band in the early 90s to pursue a solo career, and the band replaced him with John Corabi, who had previously performed with The Scream. They would release one album, 1994’s self-titled effort, which contained the minor hit “Hooligan’s Holiday.” The album was panned by critics, and three years later, Neil returned for 1997’s Generation Swine.
2. Several strip clubs are mentioned in “Girls, Girls, Girls.”
The title track to 1987’s Girls, Girls, Girls has become one of the most enduring strip club anthems ever. And several actual establishments are mentioned in the lyrics, including: The Body Shop, The Marble Arch, The Tropicana (where Vince lost his heart), The Dollhouse (in Fort Lauderdale), the Seventh Veil, the Crazy Horse, and Tattletales in Atlanta. One can only assume these clubs benefited from all that free advertising the Crue gave them.
3. Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx had a bet over who could go the longest without showering and still score with a groupie.
The band’s exploits with groupies has been well-documented, but this might be the most fascinating detail: Lee and Sixx’s wager to see who could go the longest without showering and still hook up. The wager ended after an unfortunate incident involving vomit and spaghetti which would prove to inspire the title of the Guns ‘N Roses album The Spaghetti Incident. I would recount the details (you can read them here if you like), but let’s just say that if that happened to me, I probably would have taken a shower, too.
4. Samantha Maloney was the band’s only female member.
In the late 90s, Tommy Lee left the Crue to focus on his solo career, leaving a vacancy at the drums. The band would replace him with Randy Castillo, who would play on the 2000 album New Tattoo. However, when Castillo became ill, he was replaced with Samantha Maloney, who would play on the New Tattoo tour and subsequent live DVD. She would remain in the band until Tommy Lee’s return in 2004. One can only wonder if it was awkward playing “Girls, Girls, Girls” in front of her.
5. Vince Neil accidentally killed Hanoi Rock drummer Nick “Razzle” Dingley in a car accident.
This is one of the darkest moments in the Crue’s history. On December 8, 1984, Hanoi Rocks drummer Nicholas “Razzle” Dingley was a passenger in a car driven by Vince Neil. The pair, who were already drunk decided to make a run to the liquor store. Neil crashed his car into another vehicle, killing Dingley in the process. he would serve just 30 days in jail for the incident, later stating that he deserved a more severe sentence, and that his wealth allowed him to get off easy.
Nicholas Dingley died in 1984, not 2004.
Do yourself a favor and read ‘the dirt’. it will take like 3 hours and there are soo many gems in there.
absolutely. None of these “fascinating facts” were news because I’ve read that, Nikki Sixx’s book, Tommy Lee’s book (which I really don’t recommend. It’s everything you’d imagine), and been a fan since “Too Fast for Love.”
I went to see them in ’06 as nostalgia for my hair metal days in the 80s, and to this day it remains the most entertained I’ve ever been at a live show.
Isn’t the Seventh Veil on Sunset Blvd? Pretty sure that the opening credits of Entourage incorporated its picture pretty heavily.
Been a Cruehead since 1985, when I saw the video for Smokin In The Boys Room, and loved them ever since. Loved The Dirt – do yourself a favor and read it, even if you’re not a Crue fan. It’s fascinating. I probably have read it a few dozen times, and I never get tired of it. In fact, it’s the only book I have read for the first time, and then immediately went back to the beginning once I was done, and read it a second time.
I’d also recommend I Am Ozzy, too. That book made me laugh my ass off…
I’m surprised that the Spaghetti Incident stuck in all these guys’ minds. Maybe it’s just where modern porn has gone, but considering how much dignity and respect 80’s metal bands showed to groupies, I’m surprised that a chick puking on one of their dicks didn’t happen like 5 or 6 times a night.