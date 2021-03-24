Getty Image
Motorhead’s Lemmy Kilmister’s Ashes Were Placed Into Bullets And Delivered To His Close Friends

This past December marked five years since Lemmy Kilmister died. The Motorhead frontman passed away from congestive heart failure, cardiac arrhythmia, and prostate cancer, which he was only diagnosed with just two days before his death by his doctor, who originally believed he had two to six months to live. His death was certainly a surprise to his family, friends, and supporters all over the world, but prior to it, the late rocker was able to ensure a special gift would be delivered to his close associates as way to remember his life.

The late rocker’s ashes were placed into engraved bullets with the word “Lemmy” on them and recently delivered to his close friends. Headbanger’s Ball host Riki Rachtman showed off the gift in a on Monday. “Before his death, Lemmy asked for his ashes to be put in some bullets & handed out to his closest friends,” he said. “Today I received a bullet & was literally brought to tears Thank you Motorhead.” Ugly Kid Joe vocalist Whitfield Crane also received a bullet and his gift was shared by tennis player Pat Cash on Instagram.

“#Lemmy (RIP) from #Motörhead asked that his ashes be put in some bullet and given out to his closest friends,” he wrote. “last night one was presented to my mate #whitefieldCrane whilst we were having dinner at ‘Lemmys bar in ‘The Rainbow.””

