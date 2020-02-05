Mura Masa has a gem of an album with his latest, R.Y.C, and that’s thanks in part to the great use he made of the guests he featured on the record. The roster includes Clairo, Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell, and Slowthai. Mura Masa made his US television debut on The Tonight Show last night, and for that, he was joined by Slowthai, who was also making his first US TV appearance.

The pair certainly made their premiere a memorable one with a rowdy performance of “Deal Wiv It.” Slowthai was shirtless within the first minute of the performance of the punchy and frenetic tune, which was a clue that he was about to expend a lot of energy. Indeed, he did. Slowthai stood on Jimmy Fallon’s desk and looked the host straight in the eye as he performed. He then took a second to lay on the couch before returning to the main stage area to finish up the performance. When all was said and done, Fallon draped his suit jacket around Slowthai and threw to commercial.

Slowthai also recently had another big collaboration, as he teamed up with Gorillaz for “Momentary Bliss,” the first track from Gorillaz’s “Song Machine” project.

Watch Mura Masa and Slowthai perform “Deal Wiv It” on The Tonight Show above.

R.Y.C is out now via Geffen Records. Get it here.