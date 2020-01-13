Mura Masa has a new album, R.Y.C, coming out this Friday, and ahead of that, he has shown off his ability to get the best out of his collaborators. He has shared songs with Clairo (“I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again“) and Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell (“Teenage Headache Dreams“), and now he has partnered with UK singer Georgia for “Live Like We’re Dancing,” the final pre-album song.

The track builds up patiently, but when the hook comes in, the song reveals itself to be a disco-inspired banger that stands alongside the supreme quality of the aforementioned singles.

Georgia is an ideal collaborator for a song about dancing, considering that dance is such a critical part of her own music. Georgia — whose sophomore album, Seeking Thrills, just came out on January 10 — recently told Billboard about writing her song “About Work,” “I’d also been going to a lot of clubs and I’d just sit on the outskirts watching people be transported to a different place physically and mentally. It was like euphoria and I wanted to capture that in a song.” Georgia also said of her album, “Looking back, these songs are me finding who I am through music and I’m really proud of it.”

Listen to “Live Like We’re Dancing” above.

R.Y.C is out 01/17 via Geffen Records. Pre-order it here.