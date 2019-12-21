My Chemical Romance Performed In LA For Their First Show In Seven Years

After splitting up in 2013, My Chemical Romance made a big announcement this year on Halloween: The band was reuniting for a special reunion performance. This Friday saw their first show in seven years at LA’s Shrine Expo Hall.

Before the doors opened, fans lined up outside the venue’s entrance. According to KROQ, some fans had been camped out in line since Tuesday in hopes of getting a good view.

The first few fans (some of whom have been in line since Tuesday!) are through the doors and at the barricade for the @MCRofficial reunion show at @ShrineLA! pic.twitter.com/gIzAKL9FZ5 — KROQ (@kroq) December 21, 2019

One Reddit user even captured footage of the band giving out blankets to the brave-hearted fans who lined up several days in advance.

Along with thanking fans for their support, Gerard Way dedicated the show to the band’s late manager, Lauren Valencia.

Gerard dedicated this show to artist manager Lauren Valencia, who passed away earlier this year. Addressing the crowd, he says: "We didn’t know if this was ever going to happen again, so we really appreciate you guys showing up" — Rock Sound (@rocksound) December 21, 2019

During the show, the band played several hits. Included on the bill was “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” and “Welcome To The Black Parade.” According to Pitchfork, MCR brought out special guest Sara Taylor from LA hardcore band Youth Code for a rendition of “You Know What They Do To Guys Like Us In Prison.”

Along with their LA show, MCR announced they will be performing two more shows in Australia, on in New Zealand, one in Japan.

Watch fan-captured footage of the reunion performance above.

My Chemical Romance is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.