Nick Cave always has wisdom to share, whether that’s in the form of sprawling songs or thoughtful blog posts. The enigmatic musician has a new collaboration with Debbie Harry for The Task Has Overwhelmed Us, the fourth installment of “The Jeffrey Lee Pierce Sessions Project” series.

It’s a gentle, piano-driven cover of “On The Other Side,” and it showcases his natural knack for tear-jerking, moving ballads. Their vocals together create beautiful, memorable harmonies, and it serves as a wonderful tribute that chooses hope over grief.

Earlier this year, Cave revealed that he’s working on a new Bad Seeds album. “My plan for this year is to make a new record with the Bad Seeds,” he wrote in a post for The Red Hand Files. “This is both good news and bad news. Good news because who doesn’t want a new Bad Seeds record? Bad news because I’ve got to write the bloody thing.”

He added, “I started the process at 9am on January 1st. It is now January 6th — nearly a week has passed and I’ve written a few things but they aren’t very good, or maybe they are, it’s difficult to tell.”

Listen to “On the Other Side” above.