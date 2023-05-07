Lizzo feels Nickelback gets “way too much sh*t” from the public regarding their music. However, according to the band, one person can attest to the less-than-ideal conditions they’ve had to power through. Frontman Chad Kroeger and guitarist Ryan Peake caught up with journalist Narduwar to share the hilarious story.

During their chat, the musicians discussed their humble beginnings as budding musicians. As the group hit the road, hoping to grow their name, their first drummer quit for a relatively simple yet understandable reason. Brandon Kroeger, Chad’s cousin, initially filled the post; however, after seeing how Chad gauged Stabbing Westward’s “pinnacle of comfort” tour bus in 1996, Brandon knew he wasn’t cut out for the band life.

“They were on tour opening up for KISS, and they came to town on this brand-new, huge tour bus… And we we had never been on a tour bus before. We were a van band,” Chad recounted.

The singer continued, “We’d gone back and forth across Canada a ton of times in a van pulling a trailer. We were talking to one of the guys, and they were super nice, and I was like, ‘Dude, we’re a van band. Would you be at all into showing us what the inside of the tour bus looks like?’”

“And Brandon was drumming for us at the time — my cousin [Brandon] stepped foot on Stabbing Westward’s tour bus — and this thing was gorgeous. All I kept thinking was, ‘This is where I want to be. I want to get into a tour bus. Brandon looked at it and thought, ‘I don’t want to live like this.’ That was the catalyst right there,” confessed the musician.

Watch the full video above.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.