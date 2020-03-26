In 2008, Nine Inch Nails released Ghosts I-IV, a free album of instrumental music. In more recent times, Ghosts I-IV has become best known for “34 Ghosts IV,” which was sampled on Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” Now, over a decade later and without any advance notice, the group has continued the Ghosts series with a new release, Ghosts V-VI, which consists of the albums Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts.

Both albums are currently available to download for free from the Nine Inch Nails webstore. As of this post, the albums are not available on streaming platforms. Interestingly, unlike the songs from the previous Ghosts installments, the tracks on Ghosts V-VI have unique titles.

Anybody out there?

Trent Reznor shared the albums on Twitter, writing, “Anybody out there? New Nine Inch Nails out now. Ghosts V – VI. Hours and hours of music. Free. Some of it kind of happy, some not so much.” The Nine Inch Nails store page for the albums similarly notes, “Two different records for two different mindsets. Download now for free. Stay safe!”

Check out the Ghosts V-VI artwork and tracklists below, and download the albums here.

Ghosts VI: Together

01. “Letting Go While Holding On”

02. “Together”

03. “Out In The Open”

04. “With Faith”

05. “Apart”

06. “Your Touch”

07. “Hope We Can Again”

08. “Still Right Here”

Ghosts VI: Locusts

01. “The Cursed Clock”

02. “Around Every Corner”

03. “The Worriment Waltz”

04. “Run Like Hell”

05. “When It Happens (Don’t Mind Me)”

06. “Another Crashed Car”

07. “Temp Fix”

08. “Trust Fades”

09. “A Really Bad Night”

10. “Your New Normal”

11. “Just Breathe”

12. “Right Behind You”

13. “Turn This Off Please”

14. “So Tired”

15. “Almost Dawn”

