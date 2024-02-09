Here Is Noah Kahan’s ‘We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour’ Setlist

Noah Kahan may not have walked away with the Best New Artist trophy during the 2024 Grammys, but he has something better — a nearly sold-out North American tour.

The “You’re Gonna Go Far” singer is currently on the road abroad, but when Kahan makes his way to this side of the hemisphere, fans will be lined up to experience his new album, Stick Season (Forever), live. So, what tracks can ticketholders expect when Kahan stops in a city near them? Well, according to Setlist.fm, Kahan has a jam-packed setlist of oldies and newbies.

Continue below for Noah Kahan’s tour setlist, the North American tour dates, and the singer’s official tour poster.