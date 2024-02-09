Here Is Noah Kahan’s ‘We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour’ Setlist

Noah Kahan may not have walked away with the Best New Artist trophy during the 2024 Grammys, but he has something better — a nearly sold-out North American tour.
The “You’re Gonna Go Far” singer is currently on the road abroad, but when Kahan makes his way to this side of the hemisphere, fans will be lined up to experience his new album, Stick Season (Forever), live. So, what tracks can ticketholders expect when Kahan stops in a city near them? Well, according to Setlist.fm, Kahan has a jam-packed setlist of oldies and newbies.
Continue below for Noah Kahan’s tour setlist, the North American tour dates, and the singer’s official tour poster.
Noah Kahan’s We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour setlist
1. “The View Between Villages” (Intro only)
2. “All My Love”
3. “New Perspective”
4. “She Calls Me Back”
5. “Everywhere, Everything”
6. “No Complaints”
7. “Your Needs, My Needs”
8. “Pain is Like Cold Water” (Unreleased)
9. “Maine”
10. “Growing Sideways”
11. “Paul Revere”
12. “Northern Attitude” (with Dermot Kennedy)
13. “Forever”
14. “False Confidence”
15. “Carlo’s Song”
16. “You’re Gonna Go Far”
17. “Orange Juice”
18. “Dial Drunk”
Encore:
19. “The View Between Villages” (Extended)
20. “Stick Season”
21. “Homesick”
Noah Kahan’s We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour dates
03/26 — Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
03/28 — Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
03/29 — Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
03/30 — Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
04/02 — Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
04/06 — Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
04/07 — London, ON – Budweiser Gardens
04/09 — Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
04/10 — Quebec, QC – Videotron Centre
04/13 — Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
05/22 — Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena
05/25 — Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
05/28 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
05/29 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
06/04 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
06/05 — Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheater
06/07 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/11 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
06/13 — Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
06/14 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/18 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
06/25 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
06/29 — George, WA @ The Gorge
07/01 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
07/03 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
07/05 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
07/06 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
07/09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
07/13 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
07/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/19 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
Noah Kahan’s We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour poster
Stick Season (Forever) is out now via Mercury. Find more information here.