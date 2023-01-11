Yaeji Pitchfork Festival 2021
Getty Image
Indie

Yaeji Announced That Her Debut Album ‘With A Hammer’ Is Finally Coming This Year

With streaming officially crossing the trillion-play threshold last year, 2023 is setting up to be massive for music. That’s not only true for the big-name acts, but the rising stars as well. Brooklyn-based singer, DJ, and producer Yaeji, for instance, is looking to capitalize on this industry momentum.

The multi-genre talent took to Twitter to announce to fans that her highly-anticipated debut album is slated to drop this year. The project, titled, With A Hammer, is expected to be released sometime in April, which will break the two-year hiatus since her last full-length release, the 2020 mixtape What We Drew.

Although the singer hasn’t shared any more details than that regarding the album, based on What We Drew, as well as her past collaborations with Dua Lipa and Charli XCX, we can assume it will be filled with danceable bops.

Depending on when the album is released, attendees of this year’s Coachella festival may get a sample of the project before it is uploaded to streaming services, as Yaeji is set to perform on both Saturday, April 15 and 22. Coincidentally, he sets are on the same days as fellow South Korean musical group Blackpink, who will make history as the first K-pop act to headline the festival.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags: ,
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2022
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022
by: Uproxx authors and
×