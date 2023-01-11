With streaming officially crossing the trillion-play threshold last year, 2023 is setting up to be massive for music. That’s not only true for the big-name acts, but the rising stars as well. Brooklyn-based singer, DJ, and producer Yaeji, for instance, is looking to capitalize on this industry momentum.

The multi-genre talent took to Twitter to announce to fans that her highly-anticipated debut album is slated to drop this year. The project, titled, With A Hammer, is expected to be released sometime in April, which will break the two-year hiatus since her last full-length release, the 2020 mixtape What We Drew.

my debut album 🔨 With A Hammer 🔨 april 2023 pic.twitter.com/xRFrbhzQla — Yaeji (@kraeji) January 11, 2023

Although the singer hasn’t shared any more details than that regarding the album, based on What We Drew, as well as her past collaborations with Dua Lipa and Charli XCX, we can assume it will be filled with danceable bops.

Depending on when the album is released, attendees of this year’s Coachella festival may get a sample of the project before it is uploaded to streaming services, as Yaeji is set to perform on both Saturday, April 15 and 22. Coincidentally, he sets are on the same days as fellow South Korean musical group Blackpink, who will make history as the first K-pop act to headline the festival.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.