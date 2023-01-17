Yaeji dropped the incredibly fun lead single, “For Granted,” from her newly-announced debut studio album, With A Hammer.

“When I think about it, I don’t even know how it got to be this way / How it got to be so good,” she sings over an electropop beat. The video also fits the entire creative and unique vibe of the song, as Yaeji stares at a tiny version of herself in a room. (She also wields a hammer, seemingly paying tribute to the record’s title.)

While the album doesn’t have an exact scheduled release date, it is intended to drop in April.

Listen to “For Granted” above. Below, find the With A Hammer tracklist, as well as Yaeji’s upcoming tour dates.

1. “Submerge FM”

2. “For Granted”

3. “Fever”

4. “Passed Me By”

5. “With A Hammer”

6. “I’ll Remember For You, I’ll Remember For Me”

7. “Done (Let’s Get It)”

8. “Ready Or Not” Feat. K Wata

9. “Michin” Feat. Enayet

10. “Away X5”

11. “Happy” Feat. Nourished By Time

12. “1 Thing To Smash” Feat. Loraine James

13. “Be Alone In This”

04/06 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/07 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

04/08 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/13 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

04/15 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/22 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/25 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

04/27 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

04/28 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

04/29 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/02 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

05/03 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/05 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

05/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/10 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

05/12 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

05/13 — Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

05/16 — Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theatre

05/17 — Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

05/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel