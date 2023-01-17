Yaeji dropped the incredibly fun lead single, “For Granted,” from her newly-announced debut studio album, With A Hammer.
“When I think about it, I don’t even know how it got to be this way / How it got to be so good,” she sings over an electropop beat. The video also fits the entire creative and unique vibe of the song, as Yaeji stares at a tiny version of herself in a room. (She also wields a hammer, seemingly paying tribute to the record’s title.)
While the album doesn’t have an exact scheduled release date, it is intended to drop in April.
Listen to “For Granted” above. Below, find the With A Hammer tracklist, as well as Yaeji’s upcoming tour dates.
1. “Submerge FM”
2. “For Granted”
3. “Fever”
4. “Passed Me By”
5. “With A Hammer”
6. “I’ll Remember For You, I’ll Remember For Me”
7. “Done (Let’s Get It)”
8. “Ready Or Not” Feat. K Wata
9. “Michin” Feat. Enayet
10. “Away X5”
11. “Happy” Feat. Nourished By Time
12. “1 Thing To Smash” Feat. Loraine James
13. “Be Alone In This”
04/06 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
04/07 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
04/08 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
04/13 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
04/15 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04/22 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04/25 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
04/27 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
04/28 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
04/29 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/02 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
05/03 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/05 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
05/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/10 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
05/12 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
05/13 — Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall
05/16 — Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theatre
05/17 — Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
05/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel