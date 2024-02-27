The US is just weeks away from the start of festival season. Typically, cities in major markets like New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Miami are spoiled with an influx of outdoor music events. But, thanks to the Oceans Calling Festival, Maryland residents have something to call their own.

Today (February 27) organizers for the 2024 Oceans Calling Festival unveiled this year’s lineup, which include headliners Blink-182, The Killers, and Dave Matthews Band. Between September 27 and 29, music lovers will takeover the Ocean City Boardwalk, for three days of entertainment. On Friday (September 27), Blink-182 will serves as day one’s closing act. The Killers will step in to close the festival on Saturday, September 28. Closing night’s (September 29) headlining slot belongs to Dave Matthews Band.

Over 40 acts are slated to perform across the event’s 3 stages. Other notable names on the lineup include Cage The Elephant, The Offspring, Mt. Joy, Rebelution, Counting Crows, 311, The Beach Boys, Boyz II Men, OAR, Young The Giant, and Barenaked Ladies. View the full lineup below.

On the grounds, ticketholders can enjoy cooking demos by Jason Biggs, locally curated food vendors, or even pop in the amusement park on the Ocean City Boardwalk. The presale for 2024 Oceans Calling Festival will begin on Thursday, February 29, beginning 10 a.m. ET. Find more information here.