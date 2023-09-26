Here Are The Oceans Calling Festival Set Times For 2023

The Oceans Calling music festival is kicking off this weekend in Maryland, and there are a lot of great acts to catch. Doors for the festival open at noon, with the music going each night until 11 p.m. And for those who are heading out to Ocean City, here’s what to know about the set times for 2023.

Sunday, October 1

Fitz & The Tantrums @ 4:15-5:15 p.m. (Rockville stage)

Dirty Heads @ 5:15-6:15 (Sea Bright)

The Wallflowers @ 5:15-6:15 (Carousel)

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats @ 7:15-8:15 (Sea Bright)

Grace Potter @ 7:15-8:15 (Carousel)

Weezer @ 8:15-9:30 (Rockville)

The Lumineers @ 9:30-11:00 (Sea Bright)

While the 3-day General Admission passes are currently sold out, there is still options to purchase GA+ or VIP packages for the entire weekend. Oceans Calling is also still selling single-day passes for each day — giving everyone a chance to go. More information can be found here.

View the complete schedule below.

