Eddie Vedder has turned his Ohana Festival into an annual event to look forward to for folks in the Dana Point, California area. It was announced today that the 2024 installment is coming from September 27 to 29, and headlining across those three days, respectively, will be Pearl Jam, Neil Young And Crazy Horse, and then Pearl Jam again.

Aside from the headliners, the fest’s first day will feature Garbage, Maren Morris, Crowded House, Ryan Beatty, Dogstar, Flipturn, Gabriels, Jaime Wyatt, Linka Moja, and Pillow Queens. The second day will see Turnpike Troubadors, Black Pumas, Jenny Lewis, Glen Hansard, Cat Power (performing songs from her Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert album), The Moss, Ibibio Sound Machine, Joe Wong, Nite Creatures, Goldie Boutilier, and Very Nice Person. The final day includes Alanis Morissette, Idles, The Breeders, Peter Cat Recording Co., Kim Gordon, La Lom, La Santa Cecilia, Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers, Bad Nerves, and John Cruz.

As for tickets, there’s a pre-sale that starts on April 25 at 10 a.m. PT, and you can sign up for a pre-sale code now, here. Aside from 1-day and 3-day tickets, VIP tickets will also be available. If tickets remain after the pre-sale, a public on-sale will follow.