Paramore‘s Hayley Williams, during the band’s show in Dublin last night (April 13), performed a tribute cover to The Cranberries and the late Dolores O’Riordan. She opted for their classic “Dreams” song, which she performed with an acoustic guitar — showing off just her vocals.

The audience knew the words too, singing along with her.

“I’ve thought about this for years, and you sound better than I imagined,” Williams said during the performance. “I do not think I could ever imagine what the Cranberries felt when people sang this sh*t to them. This is the stuff of legends.”

“And by the way, I know that you’re not the U.K.,” she added during the show, correcting a mistake that she reportedly made earlier. “Sometimes when you’re on a stage with a whole lot of people, you just start saying sh*t, and you don’t know what’s going to come out.”

O’Riordan had passed back in 2018. Upon the original release of “Dreams” in 1992, it was the group’s debut single — reaching the top 50 on the Billboard Hot 100. They went on to add it to their debut album and the rest was history.

Check out Paramore’s cover of The Cranberries’ “Dreams” above.

