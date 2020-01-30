It won’t be long until Pearl Jam drops Gigaton, their first album since 2013’s Lightning Bolt. Last week, they shared the debut single from the record, “Dance Of The Clairvoyants,” and now they’re back with another video for the track. The new clip (dubbed “Mach II”) shows footage of the band performing the song mixed with some of the imagery from the first video (“Mach I”).

Jeff Ament previously said of the track, “‘Dance’ was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration, mixing up the instrumentation and building a great song, and [Eddie Vedder] writing some of my favorite words yet, around [Matt Cameron’s] killer drum pattern. Did I mention [Mike McCready’s] insane guitar part and that Stone [Gossard] is playing bass on this one? We’ve opened some new doors creatively and that’s exciting.”

McCready spoke in a statement about making the album, saying, “Making this record was a long journey. It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

Watch the “Dance Of The Clairvoyants” video above, and find Pearl Jam’s upcoming tour dates here.

Gigaton is out 03/27 via Monkeywrench. Pre-order it here.