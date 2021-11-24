The Lollapalooza global festivals takeover is in full effect. After a successful flagship function in Chicago this past July, Lollapalooza began announcing its 2022 international slate with bills led by Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, The Strokes, and Doja Cat in Brazil and Argentina next March. Then in July, Pearl Jam, Imagine Dragons, David Guetta, and ASAP Rocky will be atop the lineup at Lollapalooza Paris. But it doesn’t stop there.

The second annual Lollapalooza Stockholm in Sweden was announced today and it’s set to go down from Friday, July 1st through Sunday, July 3rd, 2022 at Gårdet, a sprawling park in the heart of the city. Ahead of their Paris appearance, Pearl Jam will also be headlining the Stockholm affair, along with Post Malone, The Killers, Imagine Dragons, Doja Cat and Swedish pop sensation Veronica Maggio. There’s definitely an effort to incorporate Swedish talent on the bill with confirmed appearances from producer/DJ Alesso, reggae-hoppers Timbuktu & Damn!, pop star Tove Lo, singer Benjamin Ingrosso, electro-pop duo Jubël, and more. Other lineup highlights include Jack Harlow, Italian rockers Måneskin, Polo G, Modest Mouse, and Haim.

Tickets go on sale November 25 and you can get them, along with full lineup info and more, at here.

