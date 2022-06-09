Boston-based indie-rock trio Pet Fox, whose members have clocked time in Ovlov, Grass Is Green, and Palehound, are sharing their new LP A Face In Your Life next week, and they’re back with one more single before the full release.

Following the fickle “Checked Out” and intense “Only Warning,” this new track “It Won’t Last” is, despite its pessimistic title, textured with hope, at least sonically with its jangly, upbeat atmosphere. In typical Pet Fox fashion, it feels like a majority of the two-minute song is a build-up for the massive outro, which is brief but as powerful as a punch. It’s another stunning preview that proves that the record is worth keeping an eye on.

“‘It Won’t Last’ is another quick track with minimal vocals,” vocalist/guitarist Theo Hartlett said about “It Won’t Last.” “This song is about letting your feelings get the best of you in both the best and worst ways. Sometimes I wake up in an incredibly good mood and ride that wave all day, but some days it’s quite the opposite and I must decide for myself if I’m going to dwell on the bad or do something to try to turn things around.”

Listen to “It Won’t Last” above.

A Face In Your Life is out 6/17 via Exploding In Sound Records. Pre-order it here.