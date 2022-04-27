Boston-based trio Pet Fox cite both Weezer and Autolux as influences for their new record A Face In Your Life, which might be all you need to hear to be compelled to listen. It helps that the band is made up of members of Ovlov and Grass Is Green, plus a former player from Palehound; the three of them together are predictably very powerful.

The new lead single for this just-announced LP proves this. “Checked Out” is propelled forward with playful rhythms, engaging vocals, and addictive melodies. Singer Theo Hartlett told Flood Magazine about the song: “The idea of ‘checked off, checked out’ is that someone can quite literally have a checklist that once fulfilled, they can disregard and ‘check out’ so to speak. There’s so many people that do not give a damn about you until they realize that you hold some sort of worth that is valuable or cool to them.”

The production is rich and crystal clear with the help of Seth Engel, who’s worked with acts like Ratboys and Retirement Party.

Listen to “Checked Out” above, and check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Settle Even”

2. “Only Warning”

3. “A Face In Your Life”

4. “Checked Out”

5. “Hesitate”

6. “Thanksgiving”

7. “It Won’t Last”

8. “Undeserving You”

9. “Stubborn”

10. “Slows Me Down”

A Face In Your Life is out 6/17 via Exploding In Sound Records. Pre-order it here.