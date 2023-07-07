Petey announced that his first album with Capitol Records, titled USA, will drop this fall — to the delight of his fans. With the news, the indie performer shared the lead single, “I’ll Wait,” which details his anxiety, from being “overwhelmed” while buying groceries to wishing he could control his thoughts better.
“I’ll Wait” also has an accompanying music video directed by Tom Goulet. The fast-paced editing of a backyard party and spending time with loved ones also captures a stressed-out nature to it all.
Fans will get to hear both the new track and other ones from the album on Petey’s newly-announced North American tour this winter. Find a complete list of tour dates below, with more information available here.
Check out Petey’s new song, “I’ll Wait,” above. Continue scrolling for the complete USA tracklist and cover art.
1. “Bags Theme”
2. “I’ll Wait”
3. “I Tried To Draw A Straight Line”
4. “Home Alone House”
5. “Skip This One”
6. “Did I Mention I’m Sorry”
7. “Birds Of A Feather”
8. “Living Like This”
9. “Family Of Six”
10. “The Freedom To F*ck Off”
11. “How Bout That”
12. “Goodnight Nurse”
11/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
11/04 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
11/05 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/09 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
11/11 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
11/12 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
11/14 — Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
11/15 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
11/16 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
11/18 — Cincinnati, OH @ Top Cats
11/19 — Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Indy
12/6 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theater
USA is out 9/22 via Capitol. Find more information here.