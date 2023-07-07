Petey announced that his first album with Capitol Records, titled USA, will drop this fall — to the delight of his fans. With the news, the indie performer shared the lead single, “I’ll Wait,” which details his anxiety, from being “overwhelmed” while buying groceries to wishing he could control his thoughts better.

“I’ll Wait” also has an accompanying music video directed by Tom Goulet. The fast-paced editing of a backyard party and spending time with loved ones also captures a stressed-out nature to it all.

Fans will get to hear both the new track and other ones from the album on Petey’s newly-announced North American tour this winter. Find a complete list of tour dates below, with more information available here.

Check out Petey’s new song, “I’ll Wait,” above. Continue scrolling for the complete USA tracklist and cover art.

1. “Bags Theme”

2. “I’ll Wait”

3. “I Tried To Draw A Straight Line”

4. “Home Alone House”

5. “Skip This One”

6. “Did I Mention I’m Sorry”

7. “Birds Of A Feather”

8. “Living Like This”

9. “Family Of Six”

10. “The Freedom To F*ck Off”

11. “How Bout That”

12. “Goodnight Nurse”

11/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

11/04 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

11/05 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/09 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

11/11 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

11/12 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

11/14 — Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

11/15 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

11/16 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

11/18 — Cincinnati, OH @ Top Cats

11/19 — Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Indy

12/6 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theater

USA is out 9/22 via Capitol. Find more information here.