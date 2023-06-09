Getting tickets for The Eras Tour hasn’t been easy for anyone. Ticketmaster had to cancel the general sale in the US after the pre-sale was flooded by an unexpected amount of users. “The site was supposed to be opened up for 1.5 million verified Taylor Swift fans,” said Liberty Media CEO and Live Nation chairman Greg Maffei. “We had 14 million people hit the site, including bots — another story — which are not supposed to be there.”

It’s not getting any easier. The “Anti-Hero” singer revealed Latin America dates just the other week, kicking off in August in Mexico and ending in Brazil in November. The pre-sale was this morning (June 9), and fans on Twitter are lamenting how difficult the queue was. Specifically for the concert in Brazil, there were over one million people on the website trying to get tickets. Swifties are both praising the pop star for her world domination, and, of course, complaining about how hard it is to see her live.

🚨| There are currently more than 1 MILLION people in queue for the presale of Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ in São Paulo, Brazil! #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/2AdYXFV62Q — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 9, 2023

1 MILLION PEOPLE TRYING TO BUY TICKETS AT THE PRESALE FOR TAYLOR SWIFT IN SAO PAULO BRAZIL ????? WTF @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/W3acZAf0YR — Karen Cesar (@kaarencesar) June 9, 2023

the demand for taylor swift is truly insane pic.twitter.com/eMQ9AMnY7z — 𝒍𝒖𝒙 ⛥ (@herlosts) June 9, 2023

Find the Latin American tour dates below.

08/24 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

08/25 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

08/26 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

11/09 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

11/10 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

11/18 — Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estadio Nilton Santos – Engenhao

11/25 — São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

11/26 — São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque