Phoebe Bridgers Thinks She’s ‘Not Coordinated Enough’ To Have A Future In Musical Theater

Indie rocker Phoebe Bridgers has been quite a busy musician this year. From her appearance on the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack, collaborations with SZA and Marcus Mumford, as well as her live shows, fans couldn’t get enough of her. To end her year, the musician joined forces with film composer Danny Elfman for a few special concerts.

At London’s OVO Arena Wembley, Bridgers stepped into the role of Sally from Tim Burton’s classic 1993 holiday film, The Nightmare Before Christmas. The two-night concert (held on December 9 and 10), conducted by John Mauceri, marked the Bridgers into musical theater.

When asked about stepping into the role, Bridgers told NME, “They’re big, or tiny, shoes to fill.”

Despite her filming for an upcoming A24 film, don’t expect to see the rocker starring in any musical theater pieces soon. Bridgers confirmed her singing in the show was “it’s definitely the closest [musical theater role], for sure.” Still, when asked if she would consider stepping into an official production, she replied, “I’m not coordinated enough. Even my time going on stage is hard for me [to coordinate]. So, I’ll just stick to the singing part.”

Fans attending the show shared a few clips of the performance on Twitter. Despite the nerves Bridgers reportedly felt, she got through the performance just fine.

