Phoebe Bridgers
Getty Image
Indie

Phoebe Bridgers Thinks She’s ‘Not Coordinated Enough’ To Have A Future In Musical Theater

Indie rocker Phoebe Bridgers has been quite a busy musician this year. From her appearance on the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack, collaborations with SZA and Marcus Mumford, as well as her live shows, fans couldn’t get enough of her. To end her year, the musician joined forces with film composer Danny Elfman for a few special concerts.

At London’s OVO Arena Wembley, Bridgers stepped into the role of Sally from Tim Burton’s classic 1993 holiday film, The Nightmare Before Christmas. The two-night concert (held on December 9 and 10), conducted by John Mauceri, marked the Bridgers into musical theater.

When asked about stepping into the role, Bridgers told NME, “They’re big, or tiny, shoes to fill.”

Despite her filming for an upcoming A24 film, don’t expect to see the rocker starring in any musical theater pieces soon. Bridgers confirmed her singing in the show was “it’s definitely the closest [musical theater role], for sure.” Still, when asked if she would consider stepping into an official production, she replied, “I’m not coordinated enough. Even my time going on stage is hard for me [to coordinate]. So, I’ll just stick to the singing part.”

Fans attending the show shared a few clips of the performance on Twitter. Despite the nerves Bridgers reportedly felt, she got through the performance just fine.

https://twitter.com/jeongyeonix/status/1601345488556417025/video/1

https://twitter.com/jeongyeonix/status/1601345488556417025/video/3

Listen To This
The 2022 Uproxx Music Critics Poll
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Albums Of 2022 That You Might Have Missed
by: Uproxx authors
SZA’s ‘SOS’ Is A Heartbreaking Reminder That Our Fears Never Go Away
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×