It’s been weeks since the death of George Floyd, and the US remains in a state of civil unrest. Musicians have used their voices to address the situation, and now Phoebe Bridgers has decided to speak out by being quiet: She has released her new album Punisher a day early and revealed she’s “not pushing the record.”

Taking to social media, Bridgers explained her reasoning, writing, “I’m not pushing the record until things go back to ‘normal’ because I don’t think they should. Here it is a little early. Abolish the police. Hope you like it.”

Bridgers previously told Uproxx of the new album, “I’ve been getting a pretty regular question of, were you afraid to put out your second record because there’s more pressure? I’m like, ‘F*ck no.’ I made the whole record knowing that people were going to hear it. […] Mostly I just wanted it to be better than the first record, which I think it is. […] I didn’t really want to be as dirge-y anymore. There are some dark songs, for sure, but I tried to get creative a little bit with the production. I just had more fun. I wanted to sound like an adult wrote it. I wrote a lot of Stranger In The Alps when I was still in my teens.”

