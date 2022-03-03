Phoebe Bridgers Billboard Women in Music 2022
Phoebe Bridgers Thought She Nearly Had A Wardrobe Malfunction While Smashing Her Guitar On ‘SNL’

Phoebe Bridgers made a splash at Billboard‘s Women In Music event yesterday, as she performed an acoustic rendition of “Kyoto” and won the Trailblazer Award. That award was presented to her by her mother, and before the show, the two walked the red carpet and gave an interview. During that conversation, Bridgers revealed that while she was smashing her guitar on Saturday Night Live last year, she was concerned she was going to have a wardrobe malfunction.

When asked if she would destroy a guitar on SNL again given the chance, Bridgers said, “I would totally do it again. I would do it a little harder. I thought… I got my guitar caught on my skeleton dress and I was positive I was, like, ripping out my boob for everybody to see, so I was kind of soft… I would just do it harder if I could do it next time [laughs].”

Earlier in the conversation, she was asked how cool it was to hear Taylor Swift call her one of her favorite artists, and she responded, “It’s insane. I’ve been listening to her records for so long. That’s what’s so cool to me, is having peers who aren’t that much older or younger than me, that I’ve been a fan of for so long. Yeah, I don’t know, it just feels so cool.”

The interviewer also wondered who Bridgers first texted or called after Swift texted her and asked to collaborate. She said, “Nobody [laughs]! I didn’t want to jinx it! I was just, like… I drafted a million things, and then… [with] the right punctuation and the right amount of chill. Yeah, I didn’t want to jinx it, so I didn’t tell anybody [laughs].”

