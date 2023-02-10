Pile returned with a music video for their new song, “Lowered Rainbow,” ahead of the band’s All Fiction album dropping next week.
Blending a psychedelic instrumental with some dark lyricism that raises the tension of the track, even the band members felt it differed from their previous releases. It also has some incredibly abstract sketched-out visuals that match the song’s vibe.
“Musically, this one took a bunch of different shapes before it landed the way it did on the record,” lead singer Rick Maguire shared in a statement. “The structure of the song didn’t really change much from when it was written so most of the alterations made were textural, and we pushed it further than a lot of other songs we have. Lyrically, it’s about cults, conspiracy theories, and the trend toward increasingly imaginative beliefs about reality.”
On the same day of their album’s release, Pile will also be embarking on a global tour that kicks off in Philly — with additional dates scattered throughout the fall.
Watch Pile’s music video for “Lowered Rainbow” above. Below, find their complete list of forthcoming tour dates.
02/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
02/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
03/01 — Ridgewood, NY @ TV Eye
03/02 — Ridgewood, NY @ TV Eye
03/03 — Somerville, MA @ Arts at the Armory
03/08 — Lille, FR @ La Bulle Café
03/10 — Paris, FR @ Supersonic
03/12 — Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
03/13 — Madrid, ES @ Moby Dick
03/14 — Lisbon, PT @ ZDB
03/15 — Porto, PT @ Maus Hábitos
03/16 — San Sebastian, ES @ Dabadaba
03/19 — Bologna, IT @ Freakout club
03/20 — Milan, IT @ Circolo Arci Bellezza
03/21 — Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
03/22 — Bochum, DE @ Die Trompete
03/23 — Amsterdam, NL @ Doka
03/24 — Antwerpen, BE @ Trix
03/26 — Malmö, SE @ Plan B
03/27 — Berlin, DE @ Badehaus
03/29 — Groningen, NL @ Vera
03/31 — London, UK @ 9294
04/01 — Birmingham, UK @ Castle and Falcon
04/02 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
04/03 — Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
04/04 — Manchester, UK @ Soupkitchen
04/05 — Bristol, UK @ Exchange
04/06 — Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store
09/08 — Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery
09/10 — Rochester, NY @ Big Jar
09/12 — Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
09/13 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
09/17 — Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
09/19 — Missoula, MT @ Zoo Town Arts
09/21 — Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
09/22 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
09/26 — San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord
10/01 — San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
10/02 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
10/06 — Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar
10/09 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/11 — New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
10/16 — Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
All Fiction is out 2/17 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.