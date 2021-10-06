If you’ve been on TikTok at all in the past year, chances are you’ve heard one of PinkPantheress’ songs, even if you don’t know her name. PinkPantheress started making music in her college dorm at 3 a.m., in between work and classes as a creative outlet. After uploading some clips of her songs on TikTok, PinkPantheress absolutely blew up: Her song “Just For Me” has been used in over 2 million TikTok videos. After signing a record label deal, the 20-year-old UK musician is gearing up for her debut mixtape, To Hell With It.

After sharing a full-length version of her viral “Just For Me” track, PinkPantheress now delivers the sparkling new track “I Must Apologise.” Much like her other tracks, the instrumentals are built around a sample of a classic house track, Crystal Waters’ 1991 track “Gypsy Woman.” With her honeyed vocals, PinkPantheress urgently delivers lyrics about her relationship woes over cascading synths.

In a statement about the inspiration behind her new track, PinkPantheress said, “‘I Must Apologise’ is a fast-paced, upbeat track about someone telling lies all the time. It is a song that tells a niche tale underneath the synths of Crystal Waters’ track ‘Gypsy Woman.’”

Listen to “I Must Apologise” above.

To Hell With It is out 10/15 via Elektra Records/Parlophone Records. Pre-order it here.

PinkPantheress is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.