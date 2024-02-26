PJ Harvey is hitting the road again this fall, much to the anticipation of fans, as she announced a new North American tour in support of her album I Inside The Old Year Dying. It has been seven years since she last toured the continent.
Tickets for the run of shows will open in a mailing presale starting tomorrow, February 27, followed by the public sale opening this Friday, March 1.
Along with the reveal, Harvey also released the video for her song “Seem An I.” Directed by Colm Bairéad, it stars Ruth Wilson.
“Ruth and I became friends after working together on Clio Barnard’s film Dark River,” Harvey wrote in a statement. “I have always greatly admired Ruth’s work as an actor, so had long harboured a dream that we might work together again in some way.”
Check out the video for “Seem An I” above. Continue scrolling for a complete list of Harvey’s North American tour dates. Additional information can be found here.
PJ Harvey 2024 Tour Dates: North America
09/11 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/15 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
09/16 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
09/18 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall Fenway
09/21 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell
09/25 — Toronto, ON @ History
09/26 — Toronto, ON @ History
09/28 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
09/30 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
10/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre
10/06 — Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
10/07 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
10/10 — San Francisco, CA @ Masonic
10/11 — San Francisco, CA @ Masonic
10/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre