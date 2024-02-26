PJ Harvey is hitting the road again this fall, much to the anticipation of fans, as she announced a new North American tour in support of her album I Inside The Old Year Dying. It has been seven years since she last toured the continent.

Tickets for the run of shows will open in a mailing presale starting tomorrow, February 27, followed by the public sale opening this Friday, March 1.

Along with the reveal, Harvey also released the video for her song “Seem An I.” Directed by Colm Bairéad, it stars Ruth Wilson.

“Ruth and I became friends after working together on Clio Barnard’s film Dark River,” Harvey wrote in a statement. “I have always greatly admired Ruth’s work as an actor, so had long harboured a dream that we might work together again in some way.”

Check out the video for “Seem An I” above. Continue scrolling for a complete list of Harvey’s North American tour dates. Additional information can be found here.