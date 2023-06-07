PJ Harvey is sharing the second glimpse from her next album with the new track, “I Inside The Old I Dying.” The drop also comes complete with an animated video directed by Cristóbal León and Joaquín Cociña.
“This delicate and beautiful song eluded us until the very last day in the studio,” Harvey shared in a statement before speaking about her collaborators, Flood and John Parish. “Over the previous five weeks we had tried so many times to capture it and failed, and/but then John reinvented the feel of the guitar pattern.”
“As he was demonstrating it in the control room, Flood handed me a microphone and pressed record whilst I sat next to John trying to work out how to sing to it,” she added. “The result somehow captures the ethereal and melancholic longing I was looking for.”
Harvey has also announced a UK and European tour for this fall. Find more information on tickets here.
Check out “I Inside The Old I Dying” above. Continue scrolling for a complete list of tour dates.
09/22 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
09/23 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
09/25 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
09/26 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
09/28 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
09/29 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
10/02 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
10/03 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
10/06 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
10/07 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
10/09 — Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
10/10 — Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
10/12 — Paris, FR @ Olympia
10/13 — Paris, FR @ Olympia
10/15 — Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus
10/16 — Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus
10/18 — Prague, CZ @ Velký sál Lucerna
10/19 — Prague, CZ @ Velký sál Lucerna
10/21 — Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast
10/22 — Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast
10/24 — Warsaw, PL @ Palladium
10/25 — Warsaw, PL @ Palladium
10/27 — Copenhagen, DK @ Falkonersalen
10/28 — Copenhagen, DK @ Falkonersalen
10/30 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
10/31 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
I Inside The Old Year Dying is out 7/7 via Partisan Records. Find more information here.