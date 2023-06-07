PJ Harvey is sharing the second glimpse from her next album with the new track, “I Inside The Old I Dying.” The drop also comes complete with an animated video directed by Cristóbal León and Joaquín Cociña.

“This delicate and beautiful song eluded us until the very last day in the studio,” Harvey shared in a statement before speaking about her collaborators, Flood and John Parish. “Over the previous five weeks we had tried so many times to capture it and failed, and/but then John reinvented the feel of the guitar pattern.”

“As he was demonstrating it in the control room, Flood handed me a microphone and pressed record whilst I sat next to John trying to work out how to sing to it,” she added. “The result somehow captures the ethereal and melancholic longing I was looking for.”

Harvey has also announced a UK and European tour for this fall. Find more information on tickets here.

09/22 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

09/23 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

09/25 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

09/26 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

09/28 — London, UK @ Roundhouse

09/29 — London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/02 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/03 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/06 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10/07 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10/09 — Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

10/10 — Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

10/12 — Paris, FR @ Olympia

10/13 — Paris, FR @ Olympia

10/15 — Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus

10/16 — Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus

10/18 — Prague, CZ @ Velký sál Lucerna

10/19 — Prague, CZ @ Velký sál Lucerna

10/21 — Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast

10/22 — Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast

10/24 — Warsaw, PL @ Palladium

10/25 — Warsaw, PL @ Palladium

10/27 — Copenhagen, DK @ Falkonersalen

10/28 — Copenhagen, DK @ Falkonersalen

10/30 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

10/31 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

I Inside The Old Year Dying is out 7/7 via Partisan Records. Find more information here.