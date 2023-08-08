Although the cast of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia has paused public promotional appearances in support of the ongoing WGA and SAG strikes, they still need an outlet to let their creative energy shine. Charlie Day, who plays Charlie Kelly on the long-running comedy series, dropped by a Portugal The Man concert at the Hollywood Bowl over the weekend.

While there, he treated the crowd to one of Kelly’s beloved songs from the show: “Dayman” from the classic “The Nightman Cometh” episode. For context, during this particular episode, the group of friends puts on a musical where Day’s character plays the fictional Dayman, who wears an all-yellow outfit and battles the “Nightman” (played by Rob McElhenney’s Mac).

“Dayman, fighter of the Nightman, champion of the sun / He’s a master of karate and friendship for everyone,” the actually-catchy song goes.

the Nightman cameth with a surprise Charlie Day(man) appearance at tonight’s Portugal. The Man concert pic.twitter.com/KufckwUF04 — lauren winn (@RenWinn) August 7, 2023

Though getting Day there might seem unexpected, it’s really not for Portugal The Man. The band has been a documented lover of the track, to the point of performing it over 100 times since 2013 (123 times, to be exact, per setlist.fm data).

Day also wasn’t the only zany special guest, as “Weird Al” Yankovic joined the group to duet “Who’s Gonna Stop Me.”

Check out Day’s “Dayman” performance at the Portugal The Man concert above.

