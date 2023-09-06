Who Is Opening The Postal Service And Death Cab For Cutie’s 2023 Tour?

Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service just kicked off their joint tour in Washington DC last night (September 5), and it’s a real 2003 indie rock dream trek. There’s star power even beyond those two Ben Gibbard bands, though, as there’s a pretty strong roster of openers joining them on tour. So, who’s tagging along?

Opening various dates on the Postal Service/DCFC tour are Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry, Warpaint, The Beths, Pedro The Lion, Built To Spill, and Iron And Wine. Mayberry is currently opening the first few shows, then Warpaint and The Beths will have extended opening runs of their own before the latter three acts wrap up by opening for a night each.

Check out the upcoming tour dates below.

09/06/2023 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

09/08/2023 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena *

09/09/2023 — South Kingstown, RI @ Ryan Center *

09/10/2023 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl *

09/12/2023 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

09/13/2023 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

09/14/2023 — Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

09/16/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/17/2023 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater !

09/19/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden !

09/20/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden !

09/21/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts !

09/23/2023 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed !

09/24/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory !

09/26/2023 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom !

09/27/2023 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom !

09/28/2023 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom !

09/30/2023 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater #

10/01/2023 — Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre #

10/03/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre #

10/04/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels #

10/06/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #

10/07/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #

10/09/2023 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre #

10/10/2023 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre #

10/11/2023 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre #

10/13/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

10/14/2023 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^

10/15/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl %

10/17/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ~

* with Lauren Mayberry

! with Warpaint

# with The Beths

^ with Pedro The Lion

% with Built To Spill

~ with Iron And Wine

